Hockey

Canadian women's hockey team holds 35-player 'bubble' camp in Calgary

The Canadian Press
The Canadian women’s hockey team has opened a 35-player camp in a Calgary “bubble.”

The 14-day camp is the first physical gathering of national team players in months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey Canada invited 47 players to Calgary, but 12 won’t participate because of school commitments “and other reasons,” the organization said Monday in a statement.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin, veteran forwards Natalie Spooner, Brianne Jenner and Laura Stacey, and defenders Laura Fortino and Lauriane Rougeau were among the 35 who arrived Sunday in Calgary.

Forwards Rebecca Johnston and Sarah Nurse were among the dozen who didn’t.

National team players have skated and trained this winter in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary hubs with access to Hockey Canada skills coaches.

“We recognize it has been a challenge for our players, coaches and support staff, but we have made tremendous gains through our resiliency and strength,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of women’s national teams with Hockey Canada.

“We stress to our athletes about controlling what they can, and that has been shown in their individual work, off-ice training, weekly ice sessions and staying committed through our virtual connections.”

Hockey Canada received clearance from the Alberta government to hold the camp, which is closed to the public.

“We are able to hold our camp in a safe and secure bubble,” Kingsbury said.

The 2020 women’s world hockey championship in Halifax and Truro, N.S., was postponed to April 7-17, 2021, because of the pandemic.

Twenty-two players named to the 2020 world roster were invited to camp, as well as 18 veterans of the squad that won an Olympic silver medal in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Seven games against the United States, including a five-game Rivalry Series, has been Canada’s only international competition since finishing third in the 2019 world championship in Finland.

The 2019 Four Nations Cup in Sweden was cancelled because of a dispute between the host team and its federation.

Troy Ryan of Spryfield, N.S., returns as Canada’s head coach for a second year. Doug Derraugh, Kori Cheverie, former national team player Vicky Sunohara and goalie coach Brad Kirkwood are his assistants.

The reigning Olympic and world champion U.S. held an evaluation camp Oct. 25-31 in Blaine, Minn.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

