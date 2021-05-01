 Skip to main content
Canucks’ Jake Virtanen accused of sexual misconduct, placed on leave

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 4, 2021.

Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The team released a statement Saturday saying it “does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously.”

The Canucks say they have “engaged external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation and Virtanen has been placed on leave as the team awaits more information.

Neither Virtanen nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment on the allegations.

Virtanen, 24, was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014.

He has five goals in 28 games with the Canucks this season.

The Canucks are set to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.

