Hockey

Canucks sign forward Conor Garland to a five-year, US$24.75-million deal

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland skates with the puck during a game against the Los Angeles Kings, at Gila River Arena, on May 5.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up one of their latest acquisitions, signing forward Conor Garland to a five-year contract.

The club says the deal comes with an average annual value of US$4.95-million.

Vancouver picked up Garland and veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Coyotes ahead of the first round of the NHL entry draft on Friday.

In exchange, the Coyotes got Vancouver’s first-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 9), forwards Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel, the Canucks’ second-round selection in 2022 and the team’s seventh-round pick in 2023.

Garland, 25, had 39 points (12 goals, 27) assists in 49 games with Arizona last season, and led the team in assists.

The Coyotes selected the native of Scituate, Mass., in the fifth round of the 2015 entry draft (123rd overall).

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement the team is pleased to have reached a deal with Garland, who was set to become a restricted free agent.

“He’s a skilled young player, who plays hard, produces offensively and will complement our top-six forward group,” Benning said.

