Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko unavailable for Game 2, coach says

The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Coach Rick Tocchet said the 28-year-old netminder is going to be evaluated later Tuesday and is “day-to-day.”

“He skated yesterday. He’s not going to play tonight,” Tocchet said. “It wasn’t the old injury and that’s all I really got for you guys.”

Demko played all of Game 1 for the Canucks on Sunday, backstopping the team to a 4-2 victory. Tocchet said he wasn’t sure whether the injury happened during the game.

“It might have been in the game, but I’m not quite sure because he skated yesterday,” he said. “I don’t know the exact timeline. That’s why I don’t want to speculate whether it’s this time or whatever.”

Demko missed 14 games after suffering a knee injury on March 9, but returned for Vancouver’s two final games of the regular season. He finished the campaign a 35-14-2 record, a .918 save percentage and five shutouts.