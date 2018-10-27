 Skip to main content

Hockey Carey Price and the Canadiens blank the Bruins

Carey Price made 33 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the host Boston Bruins 3-0 Saturday night.

Brendan Gallagher, Max Domi and Jordie Benn scored for Montreal, with Benn capping the victory with an empty-netter with 29 seconds remaining.

Price’s shutout was the second of his career against the Bruins. He improved to 25-11-5 against Boston.

The Bruins suffered their first loss in five home games and lost to the Canadiens for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They swept Montreal last season, although never faced an injured Price.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) keeps his eye on the puck during the third period of a win over the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Boston.

Winslow Townson/The Associated Press

The Canadiens took a 2-0 lead in the first, as Gallagher and Domi scored 1:21 apart midway through the period.

Gallagher corralled the puck in the corner, spun past Bruins forward Noel Acciari and put a shot on net from a narrow angle that somehow found its way through the pads of goaltender Tuukka Rask at 9:18. Matthew Peca and Xavier Ouellet were credited with assists.

Domi made it 2-0 at 10:39, extending his points streak to six games. Domi started the play from deep in his own zone with a long stretch pass that sent Artturi Lehkonen in on a breakaway. Lehkonen was slashed by Zdeno Chara, with the puck rolling behind the net. Lehkonen regained possession and slid the puck out front of the net off of teammate Jonathan Drouin and to an open Domi, who fanned on his first shot attempt before pushing the puck past Rask while falling to the ice.

The Bruins appeared to cut into the deficit at 7:43 of the second when Ryan Donato roofed a slap shot over the blocker of Price, but a video review determined the play was offside.

Donato also had a good chance after the Bruins pulled Rask in the final minutes, but was unable to stuff the puck through Price’s pads from close range with 1:25 to go.

Rask stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced for the Bruins.

