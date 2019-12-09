 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Colin Miller lifts Sabres to 3-2 overtime win over Oilers

Shane Jones
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Buffalo Sabres players celebrate Colin Miller's overtime goal against the Edmonton Oilers during NHL action in Edmonton on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

It was a win that the Buffalo Sabres really wanted to go out and get for head coach Ralph Kreuger.

Colin Miller scored in overtime as the Sabres emerged with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The game marked the return of Kreuger to Edmonton after he coached the Oilers for the lockout-shortened 2013 season, before famously being fired over Skype and replaced by Dallas Eakins.

“We talked about it in between periods and this morning and we wanted to get a win for him,” said Kyle Okposo. “We know how much it meant to him. Things didn’t end well for him here and he won’t say it, but I know that this game meant a lot to him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Krueger confirmed that this win meant more that most.

“It’s real nice, they know the story and they know the history,” he said. “We have an honest culture in there and we’re just out for each other. It was a beautiful victory here especially because of the character we showed to get it.”

Miller took a feed through the crease from Marcus Johansson to score 1:13 into OT. Jack Eichel picked up an assist on the play to extend his point streak to 13 games.

Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored as the Sabres (14-11-6) snapped a two-game losing skid.

Riley Sheahan and Joakim Nygard replied for the Oilers (18-10-4), who have lost four of their last six games.

“It’s tough to say what’s wrong,” said Edmonton defenceman Oscar Klefbom. “We’ve tried to get a winning streak going here, but it’s not going to happen if we’re not ready from the start. We can’t expect really expect to always be coming back from 2-0.

“We have to be better. We should be in the front seat in a game like this and outwork these guys, especially when we’ve been focusing on getting a win streak going.”

Story continues below advertisement

Okposo tipped a Marco Scandella shot past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith four minutes into the first period to open scoring for Buffalo.

Larsson picked up a big rebound in front seven minutes and put it five-hole on Smith for this third of the season and a 2-0 Sabres lead.

Edmonton got a goal back eight-and-a-half minutes into the second period as Nygard sent Sheahan in on a breakaway and he sent his first goal of the season while snapping a 30-game goalless streak by tucking the puck through the legs of Sabres starter Linus Ullmark.

Nygard tipped his second NHL goal in off a shot by Darnell Nurse to tie it in the dying seconds of a power play near the 16-minute mark of the middle period.

A scoreless third period sent the game to overtime.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as the Oilers close out a four-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Sabres return home to take on the St. Louis Blues.

Story continues below advertisement

Notes: It was the first of two games this season between the Oilers and the Sabres, with the second contest taking place on Jan. 2 in Buffalo Forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian returned to the lineup for Edmonton, with Nugent-Hopkins missing six games with a hand injury and Kassian out for three games with a bad back Matt Benning (head) remained out for the Oilers while the Buffalo injury list included Matt Hunwick (neck), Vladimir Sobotka (knee), Tage Thompson (upper body) and Rasmus Dahlin (concussion).

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies