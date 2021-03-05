 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Dillon Dube scores first career hat trick in Flames' 7-3 win over Senators

Donna Spencer
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube, right, celebrates his goal with teammates Matthew Tkachuk, left, and Elias Lindholm during first-period NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators in Calgary, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Dillon Dube scored a hat trick for the Calgary Flames in a 7-3 win Thursday over the visiting Ottawa Senators.

Sean Monahan, Derek Ryan and Brett Ritchie each had a goal and an assist for Calgary (11-11-2) with Josh Leivo chipping in a goal. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists.

David Rittich made 29 saves for the win in his sixth straight start. He’s gone 3-2-1 in that span.

Josh Norris had a goal and an assist for the Senators (8-17-6) in their second straight loss since beating the Flames 5-1 at home Monday.

Artem Anisimov and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa.

After giving up four goals on 11 shots in the first period, Ottawa starter Matt Murray was replaced by Joey Daccord for the remaining 40 minutes. Daccord turned away 15-of-18 shots.

Calgary and Ottawa are 2-2 with five games remaining this season in their all-Canadian North Division series. The winner in each of the first four has scored at least five goals in the game.

Dube completed the first hat trick of his NHL career at 1:17 of the third period to give the Flames a 6-1 lead.

The 22-year-old whipped the puck from the faceoff circle between Daccord’s pad and stick on a cross-ice pass from Tkachuk.

The Senators then scored twice before Ryan produced his first goal of the season in his first game in a month.

Ryan, who was sidelined 12 games with a broken finger, roofed the puck at 7:05 for Calgary’s seventh goal.

The puck bounced over the stick of Calgary defenceman Oliver Kylington for Ottawa’s Dzingel to score on a solo effort at the six-minute mark.

Anisimov scored a power-play goal for the Sens on a sharp-angled shot at 2:13.

Ottawa couldn’t convert four minutes of power-play time in the second period into a goal.

Dube scored his second lifting the puck over Daccord’s left pad at 7:16. Dube had time to go forehand-backhand on Tkachuk’s feed from behind the goal-line.

Listless in a their loss Monday to the Senators, two quick and early goals spurred the Flames to a 4-1 lead in the opening period Thursday.

Leivo earned his first as a Flame with 39 seconds remaining in the period.

Ottawa turned the puck over along the boards for Johhny Gaudreau to feed Leivo in the high slot. Leivo wired the puck over Murray’s shoulder.

Monahan snared a Tim Stutzle neutral-zone turnover, skated the puck over the blueline and beat Murray with a high shot far side at 11:56.

Brown shovelled the puck under Rittich in a goalmouth scrum at 5:25.

The hosts sprang from the gates scoring twice in a 57-second span starting at 2:22 of the first period.

Dube made it 2-0 rifling Tkachuk’s pass from the corner over Murray’s stick.

Rasmus Andersson’s stretch pass to Derek Ryan had the Flames in full flight with Ritchie scoring off the rush.

The Flames are in Edmonton on Saturday to face the Oilers before coming home to host the Senators again on Sunday, which will be Ottawa’s third in a six-game road swing.

Notes: Flames forward Sam Bennett was a healthy scratch Thursday … Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom dressed after sitting out five games with a lower-body injury.

