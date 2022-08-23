Jessie Eldridge scored the winning goal on a power play and Canada defeated the United States 3-1 in a pretournament game ahead of the women’s world hockey championship.

Sarah Fillier, also on a power play, and Blayre Turnbull had the other goals for Canada.

Lee Stecklein had the lone goal for the U.S.

Canadian starting goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens allowed one goal on eight shots. Kristen Campbell stopped all 12 shots she faced in relief.

American starter Nicole Hensley allowed two goals on nine shots before giving way to Maddie Rooney, who stopped 4-of-5 shots.

Stecklein opened the scoring 5:50 into the first period, but Turnbull evened the score 2:27 into the second.

“It’s something that our team takes a lot of pride in. We understand how big of a challenge it’s going to be when every team we face is trying to take us down. We’re excited and looking forward to getting the games started,” Turnbull said.

Eldridge gave Canada its first lead just after the midway point of the second with Savannah Harmon in the penalty box for tripping.

Fillier scored an insurance goal 8:44 into the third following an interference penalty to Grace Zumwinkle.

Canada is seeking a third straight major title after winning the 2021 world championship and 2022 Olympic gold medal. Canada defeated the U.S. 3-2 in both previous finals.

The 2022 world championship begins Thursday, with Canada facing Finland on the opening day.

The Canadian Press