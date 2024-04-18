Emily Brown and Susanna Tapani each score as Boston returns from 24-day break to beat Toronto 2-1

Emily Brown scored her first career goal, Susanna Tapani had a goal and an assist, and Boston returned from a 24-day international break to beat Toronto 2-1 on Thursday night.

Boston (5-4-2-9) is in fifth place with 25 points, two behind Ottawa for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Toronto (10-3-0-7), which entered as the league’s best road team with six wins and 16 points in nine games, needs just one point to clinch a playoff berth.

Brown gave Boston a 1-0 lead with 5:32 left in the second period when she sent a backhand shot through traffic and between the pads of Kristen Campbell.

Boston doubled its lead a little more than three minutes later when Tapani tipped home Jess Healey’s shot from just outside the crease for her fourth goal of the season.

Toronto scored midway through the third when Renata Fast slipped a puck between Aerin Frankel and the post for her third goal of the season.

Toronto had a power-play opportunity with 2:45 left in the third but managed just one shot, including a 6-on-4 chance.

Both teams entered the break with losses.

On Sunday Tapani helped Finland clinch its 14th bronze medal, and first since 2021, at the world championship.