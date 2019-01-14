 Skip to main content

Sports Flames captain Mark Giordano named NHL’s first star of the week

Flames captain Mark Giordano named NHL's first star of the week

New York
The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano, right, is congratulated by Elias Lindholm after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 16, 2018.

Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel have been named the NHL’s three stars for last week.

Giordano, the Calgary captain, had three goals and five assists in a 4-0 week for the Western Conference-leading Flames.

The Toronto native capped his week with two goals and one assist in his 800th career game — a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.

Binnington, a Richmond Hill, Ont., native, went 3-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average and .974 save percentage.

He posted a shutout in his first career NHL start — a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 7.

Guentzel scored five goals in three games, including his second career hat trick on Jan. 11 against the Anaheim Ducks

