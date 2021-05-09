 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Flames stay alive in playoff race as Gaudreau, Tkachuk shine

Calgary, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg is scored on by Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on May 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press

It’s not a position the Calgary Flames wanted to be in, but they find themselves cheering for their provincial rivals for the remainder of the season.

The Flames kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Now they need the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Montreal Canadiens in regulation time twice to end the year – on Monday and again on Wednesday – for a chance at the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames, who are eight points behind Montreal for the final playoff spot in the North Division, also need to win their remaining four games against the division-worst Canucks.

“We put ourselves in a terrible position, to be honest,” said Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk, who scored and added two assists versus Ottawa. “We just have to win and pray. That’s all we can do tomorrow (Monday).

“Never thought we’d root for Edmonton, but we need them to win these.”

Johnny Gaudreau, who also scored and had two helpers on Sunday, echoed the sentiment.

“I’ll check out the scores,” said Gaudreau. “Probably won’t watch it. Just sit there and hope Connor (McDavid) can do his thing.”

Knowing they were facing elimination, the Flames (23-26-3) played desperate hockey from the opening faceoff and got goals from six different players. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for his 19th win.

On a fast break in the first period, Gaudreau took a stretch pass from Mark Giordano right on the tape and slid a delicate backhanded shot between Anton Forsberg’s pads while falling to the ice at 10:39 for his fourth goal in his last six games.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Senators (22-28-5), who were coming off a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, could not generate any offence in the first. They went more than 15 minutes without firing a puck on Markstrom and were outshot 10-3.

“First period was better,” said Flames coach Darryl Sutter. “We didn’t give up many chances in the first period. That’s the way you’ve got to play. Our team has to play like that to win.”

Calgary opened the floodgates in the second period, scoring three more times by the halfway mark.

Mikael Backlund put the home team up 2-0 just 17 seconds into the middle frame to cap off a good cycle play in the offensive zone.

The Flames added to their lead at 4:38 when a patient Gaudreau found Tkachuk in the slot for his first goal since Apr. 2.

At 10:05, Calgary scored a fourth goal on its 23rd shot when Michael Stone’s slap shot from the point blasted past Forsberg, chasing the Sens netminder from the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“They played a playoff game,” said Sens coach D.J. Smith of the opposition. “They gave us no room. They know that they can’t afford to give up a single point or they’re out. They jumped all over a team that played last night.

“Tonight we just had too many guys not going.”

Filip Gustavsson, who stopped 27 pucks on Saturday, came off the bench and made 11 saves in relief.

That goaltender change may have briefly sparked the visitors as Josh Norris scored a minute later on a beautiful backhand pass from Drake Batherson.

But the Flames added two more in the third period to put the game out of reach. Dillon Dube sealed it on the rush with a one-timer at 6:45 before Giordano made it 6-1 at 13:53.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies