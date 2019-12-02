 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Hockey Canada names 31 players to upcoming world juniors camp

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alexis Lafreniere hoists the trophy following the Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold-medal game against Sweden in Edmonton on Aug. 11, 2018.

CODIE MCLACHLAN/The Canadian Press

Veterans Alexis Lafrenière, Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith were three of the 31 players named to Canada’s world junior hockey championship selection camp on Monday afternoon.

Lafrenière had a goal as the youngest player on last year’s team that finished sixth at the 2019 event in Victoria and Vancouver.

The 18-year-old Lafrenière leads the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in points with 17 goals and 42 assists for the Rimouski Oceanic this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith had three assists and McIsaac had one helper for Canada last year.

The 19-year-old Smith has four goals and 12 assists on defence for the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.

McIsaac had off-season shoulder surgery and has only played one game for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL.

Four goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 17 forwards will compete for spots on Canada’s roster from Dec. 9-12 in Oakville, Ont.

The 2020 world juniors will be in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies