Hockey Canada has unveiled the jerseys its teams will wear next year at the Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

Three versions of the Nike jerseys were released Tuesday, all featuring a maple leaf as the centre crest.

The crisp white version features a red crest, red stripes on the arms and bottom, and red lettering on the back, while the red sweater uses a black maple leaf, black lettering and black stripes.

The third jersey is a black-on-black design with a black maple leaf outlined in red on a black base.

Canada has traditionally been a powerhouse in Olympic hockey, with the women’s team winning silver at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 after dropping a heartbreaking 3-2 shootout decision to the Americans in the championship game. A men’s team devoid of NHL talent took bronze from South Korea.

The Beijing Olympics run from Feb. 4-20. The Paralympics are set for March 4-13.

“The red, white and black of the jerseys represent Canada’s rich history as the most successful country in Olympic hockey,” David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

“Canada’s 22 hockey medals, including 13 gold, are a testament to the excellent work of Hockey Canada and the quality of Canada’s athletes.

“I can’t wait to cheer on the men’s and women’s teams at the Games.”