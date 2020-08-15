 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Islanders play ‘Trotz hockey’ in 5-2 win over Capitals, take 2-0 series lead

Toronto
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson (29) scores on Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during second period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Brock Nelson scored the go-ahead goal on a second-period breakaway 15 seconds after Alex Ovechkin tied it, and the New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Barry Trotz’s Islanders played his trademark structured, suffocating style against the team he coached to the Stanley Cup in 2018 and was unwilling to give him a raise. Trotz’s fingerprints were all over this game, from New York responding after allowing the game’s first goal to hemming the Capitals in their own zone late in the third period, leading to an insurance goal.

Tensions calmed between the teams after a bevy of penalties in Game 1, but there’s no love lost between the Metropolitan Division rivals, especially since it became Trotz against former assistant-turned Capitals coach Todd Reirden.

Story continues below advertisement

The Capitals started fast, as Ovechkin scored 56 seconds in. It was his first point in five games since the NHL resumed.

Out to avenge Islanders captain Anders Lee’s Game 1 hit that injured centre Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals came with the physicality in the first period. Tom Wilson was credited with eight of their 17 hits.

A lack of discipline hurt Washington early in the second when New York’s Nick Leddy tied it on a power play. The Capitals penalty kill was 14-for-14 to that point.

The Islanders went up 2-1 after Scott Mayfield forced a turnover and fed Matt Martin in front. Ovechkin scored his second to tie it a minute and a half later, before another Capitals mistake wound up in their net.

Jakub Vrana coughed up the puck at the offensive blue line, springing Nelson for his breakaway goal the shift after Ovechkin tied it. Goaltender Braden Holtby was again hung out to dry by Washington teammates, and Vrana was benched for the final 13 minutes of the period.

It looked as if Ovechkin had his second career playoff hat trick when he got the puck with half an empty net on a power play in the third period. He hit the side of the net.

New York dominated on a shift late in the third, which ended with a goal by Cal Clutterbuck to make it 4-2. Lee sealed it with an empty-netter.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES: Islanders D Johnny Boychuk missed his fifth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. … Backstrom was out after going into concussion protocol. … Ovechkin scored his 66th and 67th career playoff goals to move into sole possession of 20th on the NHL’s all-time list. … Eller returned after missing the last three games for the birth of his son.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Sunday at noon.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies