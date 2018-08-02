John Tavares ‘ready’ for spotlight in Toronto, childhood friend Sam Gagner of Canucks says

Sam Gagner had a feeling the first question coming his way would be about childhood friend John Tavares.

That intuition proved to be spot on.

Speaking before a charity event on Wednesday night, the Vancouver Canucks forward discussed last week’s abrupt departure of team president Trevor Linden and a host of other topics related to a franchise that owns the NHL’s worst combined record over the past three seasons.

But first, Gagner was asked about Tavares and the media attention that awaits him in Toronto after the star centre signed a massive free-agent deal with the Maple Leafs on July 1.

“I think he’s going to handle it great,” Gagner said in front of two television cameras and a half dozen reporters ahead of the mid-summer Smashfest celebrity table tennis tournament that raises money for concussion and cancer research. “He’s dealt with the media and the spotlight since he’s been 15 years old and he’s handled it really well. Obviously a different animal here in Toronto, but I know he’s excited about coming to play here and play in his hometown and everything that goes with it. He’s ready for it.”

Gagner said he spoke in generalities with Tavares before the latter elected to bolt the New York Islanders after nine seasons to ink a seven-year, US$77-million contract with the Leafs.

“I didn’t really want to weigh in too much on his decision,” said Gagner, who grew up with Tavares just west of Toronto in Oakville. “It was a decision that was really hard for him to come to, with how loyal of a person he is … I just wanted to be a support system.

“Having gone through the free-agency process myself, obviously at a way lower level, I know how hard it can be [with] things weighing on your mind. I’m happy the decision’s over for him, and he can just focus on playing and being a Leaf.”

Gagner, who signed a three-year, US$9.45-million deal with Vancouver last summer, has 152 goals and 281 assists in 770 career NHL games with the Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

But the 28-year-old had just 10 goals and 21 assists in 74 games last season as Vancouver missed the playoffs for the third straight spring – his lowest offensive output in the NHL, save for the 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) he registered in 53 games with Philadelphia in 2015-16.

Gagner said he was as surprised as anyone when the Canucks announced on July 25 that Linden and the team had “amicably agreed to part ways.”

There have since been rumblings that a potential rift between Linden, ownership and general manager Jim Benning led to the change in leadership as the club continues to rebuild.

“It came a bit out of the blue for a lot of us,” said Gagner, the sixth-overall pick by Edmonton at the 2007 draft. “[Linden’s] meant a lot to the franchise, with everything he’s been able to accomplish as a player and as an executive. You’re going to miss him in that role, but we have a lot of great people in our management group.

“The players, we don’t really worry about that too much. We’re excited to get to camp and get going.”