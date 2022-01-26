Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) scores past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) during the overtime shootout at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2022.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Maple Leafs returned to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday for their first home game in three weeks. There was no crowd there to greet them – that will likely happen next week when the province adopts new COVID-19 regulations – only bitter cold and a rejuvenated opponent.

After three losing seasons and no playoff appearances, the Anaheim Ducks arrived in Toronto in second place in the Pacific Division and with consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins.

“That definitely got our attention,” Jason Spezza, the Maple Leafs veteran centre, said on Tuesday.

After giving up an own-goal less than three minutes after the puck drop, Toronto took a 3-1 lead and then blew it in the third period before escaping with a 4-3 victory in a shootout.

Auston Matthews had the shootout winner to spoil a brilliant performance by Ducks goalie John Gibson, who had 40 saves. Before Matthews scored, Jason Spezza beat Gibson a backhand with the first attempt in the shootout.

“In my time here, he has been as consistent a shooter as we have had in shootouts,” Keefe said of Spezza. “He did a great job of setting the table for us.”

Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares all scored on power plays for Toronto, the first time the Maple Leafs rang up three with a man (or two) advantage in any game during the 2021-22 campaign.

It was the fourth successive game in which Marner has found the back of the net and his 10th goal of the season. He beat Gibson with a wicked one-timer over his left shoulder with 2:42 left in the first period with Morgan Rielly and Nylander picking up assists.

Nylander scored from in front of the net to break a 1-1 tie with 39 seconds remaining before the teams headed to their quarters for the first intermission. It was Nylander’s 17th goal and came with assists from Tavares and Matthews.

Toronto peppered Gibson with 17 shots over the first 20 minutes and buried him beneath a barrage of frozen rubber all evening. He gave Anaheim a chance to win despite his team being outplayed. After Tavares put Toronto up 3-1 with 3:52 remaining in the second on his 16th goal, Jakob Silfverberg quickly pulled the Ducks to within 3-2.

It shouldn’t have been anywhere near that close. After 40 minutes, the Maple Leafs had outshot the visitors 31-11.

Anaheim is 21-17-7 and has scuffled a bit lately – it has only won four of its past 11 – but has surpassed expectations thus far. It still has familiar old antagonists in Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell but has drawn inspiration from some its young ducklings, especially Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras.

Terry, who had 15 goals in three previous seasons, has 23 this season. Zegras is among the rookie leaders in points, goals and assists.

“There are a lot of guys that come into the league who are like me,” said Terry, a 24-year-old right wing. “When things I did didn’t work right away, I went into a shell and kind of got away from my game. This year I have confidence and am ready to score.

“We all thought we could be a good team, but the last couple of years it has been tough to get into the playoffs. Then we got off to a good start and now the expectation is that we can play anyone and beat anyone in this league.”

The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 and a distant third behind Florida and Tampa Bay in the Atlantic. With a few fits and starts they have played very well and are mainly hampered by competing in a difficult division. After a slow start, the Bruins are even nipping at their heels.

Jack Campbell, who sat out of Saturday’s win over the Islanders, returned to the net after allowing 18 goals in the previous four games. He didn’t get much work but made several good saves under pressure late.

The own-goal occurred when Pierre Engvall accidentally banged a puck off Jason Spezza’s skate as he tried to clear it from the net.

“They were trying to make a smart play and get it out of the crease and unfortunately it just went in,” Campbell said.

Campbell, who will make his first appearance at the all-star game, improved to 20-6-3. He ended up with 17 saves.

Anaheim tied it at 3-3 on a deflection by Vinni Lettieri with 6:36 left.

After a 0-0 overtime period, Campbell stopped two of three shooters. Then Gibson allowed Spezza and Matthews to score.

Toronto plays next on Saturday in Detroit against the Red Wings and then returns to Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 31 to meet the New Jersey Devils.

It was ad oddly paced game, plodding early on, then frantic at the finish. There was a lot of good to see – the three power-play goals – and yet it went to a shootout.

“It was one of those games,” Matthews said. “I thought we did a lot of things right, but then found ourselves in OT in a game we felt we dominated.

“It doesn’t matter what little things happen throughout the game or the tough bounces. You play until the end and are glad to walk out if you get two points.”