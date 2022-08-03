Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season.

The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4-million.

Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL with 23.

He had three goals and three assists in 12 Stanley Cup playoff games.

Selected by Calgary in the sixth round (No. 166) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Mangiapane has 132 points (78 goals, 54 assists) in 260 regular-season games, and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 27 playoff games.

Mangiapane was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday.