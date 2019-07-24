 Skip to main content

Hockey Maple Leafs announce seven free-agent signings

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Maple Leafs announce seven free-agent signings

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Kenny Agostino skates with the puck during a game against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 12, 2019.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free agent forwards Pontus Aberg, Kenny Agostino, Tyler Gaudet, Kalle Kossila, Nick Shore and Garrett Wilson, and defenceman Kevin Gravel.

Aberg and Gavel signed one-year contracts worth US$700,000 each; Gaudet’s one-year, two-way contract carries an NHL salary of $700,000; Kossila’s two-year, two-way contract carries an NHL annual average value of $700,000; Shore signed a one-year deal for $750,000; Wilson signed for one year at $725,000; and Agostino agreed to a two-year contract worth $1.475 million.

The 25-year-old Aberg has 17 goals and 26 assists in 127 career regular-season NHL games with Nashville, Edmonton, Anaheim and Minnesota.

Story continues below advertisement

Agostino, 27, has skated in 85 NHL games with New Jersey, Montreal, Boston, St. Louis and Calgary, scoring eight goals and adding 22 assists.

The 26-year-old Gaudet had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games with the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2018-19.

Kossila, also 26, split his 2018-19 season between the Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. Kossila recorded a goal in eight games with Anaheim and 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 44 games with San Diego.

Shore, 26, has 53 points (15 goals, 38 assists) in 236 NHL games with Calgary, Ottawa and Los Angeles.

Wilson, 28, has recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in 84 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Florida.

Gravel, 27, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 106 career NHL games with Edmonton and Los Angeles.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter