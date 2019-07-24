Maple Leafs announce seven free-agent signings

Open this photo in gallery Kenny Agostino skates with the puck during a game against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 12, 2019. Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free agent forwards Pontus Aberg, Kenny Agostino, Tyler Gaudet, Kalle Kossila, Nick Shore and Garrett Wilson, and defenceman Kevin Gravel.

Aberg and Gavel signed one-year contracts worth US$700,000 each; Gaudet’s one-year, two-way contract carries an NHL salary of $700,000; Kossila’s two-year, two-way contract carries an NHL annual average value of $700,000; Shore signed a one-year deal for $750,000; Wilson signed for one year at $725,000; and Agostino agreed to a two-year contract worth $1.475 million.

The 25-year-old Aberg has 17 goals and 26 assists in 127 career regular-season NHL games with Nashville, Edmonton, Anaheim and Minnesota.

Agostino, 27, has skated in 85 NHL games with New Jersey, Montreal, Boston, St. Louis and Calgary, scoring eight goals and adding 22 assists.

The 26-year-old Gaudet had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games with the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2018-19.

Kossila, also 26, split his 2018-19 season between the Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. Kossila recorded a goal in eight games with Anaheim and 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 44 games with San Diego.

Shore, 26, has 53 points (15 goals, 38 assists) in 236 NHL games with Calgary, Ottawa and Los Angeles.

Wilson, 28, has recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in 84 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Florida.

Gravel, 27, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 106 career NHL games with Edmonton and Los Angeles.