 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Maple Leafs lose centre Alexander Kerfoot after facial surgery

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alexander Kerfoot had to undergo surgery to repair his dental fractures.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Alexander Kerfoot is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair facial dental fractures.

The Leafs say Kerfoot originally sustained the injury Nov. 5 during a game against the Los Angeles Kings.

After Kerfoot reported ongoing discomfort while the team was in New York facing the Islanders on Wednesday, testing determined that surgery was required to repair the dental fractures.

Story continues below advertisement

Kerfoot joins fellow Leafs forward Mitch Marner (ankle) on the injured list.

Kerfoot, 25, has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 20 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

The Vancouver native was acquired by Toronto in a July 1 trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter