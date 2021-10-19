 Skip to main content
Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson out a minimum of 10 weeks with a fibula fracture

The Canadian Press
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson looks on as training camp opens in Toronto, on July 13, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson will be out a minimum of 10 weeks with a broken leg.

Robertson, who started the season with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, has a non-displaced fracture of his right fibula.

The Marlies said on Tuesday morning he was injured in Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Manitoba Moose.

Robertson will not need surgery.

The 20-year-old forward had two assists in two games with the minor-league club this season.

He had five goals and 11 assists for the Marlies in the 2020-21 campaign.

Robertson was selected 53rd overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL Draft. He had an assist in six games last season with the NHL team.

