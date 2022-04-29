The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Bobby McMann to a two-year, two-way future contract with an average annual value of US$762,500.

McMann, 25, has 35 points in 60 games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies this season. His 24 goals are a franchise record for a rookie.

The native of Wainwright, Alta., also suited up for four games with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers this season, scoring twice and adding two assists.

Through 81 career AHL games with Toronto, McMann has 39 points (26 goals, 13 assists).

The Marlies signed McMann to a two-year AHL contract on April 2, 2020 and he split the following season between the Marlies and the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder. He signed a one-year extension with the Marlies on Feb. 11.

Before joining the Marlies, McMann recorded 92 points (37-55) over four years with Colgate University and served as captain during the 2019-20 season.