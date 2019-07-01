Maple Leafs sign veteran centre and Toronto native Jason Spezza to one-year contract

Jason Spezza is coming home.
The veteran centre signed a one-year contract worth US$700,000 with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday as NHL free agency opened.
Spezza, 36, has recorded 332 goals and 915 points in 1,065 career regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars. He’s also added 70 points (25 goals, 45 assists) in 80 playoff games.
A two-time all-star, Spezza registered eight goals and 27 points in 76 games with Dallas in 2018-19. He made $7.5 million each of the last four years with the Stars.
Spezza, who should help replace the veteran leadership of the since-departed Patrick Marleau, led all NHL players who took at least 200 faceoffs with a percentage of 58.2 last season. He added three goals and two assists in 11 playoff games.
The Toronto native was originally drafted second overall by Ottawa in 2001.