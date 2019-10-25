 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Matthew Tkachuk leads Calgary Flames in 6-5 shootout over Florida Panthers

Darren Haynes
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) screens in front of Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in regulation and added another in the shootout as the Calgary Flames recovered from blowing three leads to beat the Florida Panthers 6-5 on Thursday.

Sean Monahan also scored in the shootout for Calgary, who converted both tiebreaking attempts on Sergei Bobrovsky. David Rittich thwarted Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov to pick up the victory.

Austin Czarnik, Mark Giordano and Sam Bennett scored in regulation for Calgary (6-5-1).

Story continues below advertisement

Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Josh Brown, Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk scored for Florida (4-2-4), which has points in seven straight games (3-0-4). Barkov had four assists.

Florida got its first lead at 14:59 of the third period. Pysyk got open in the slot, took a feed from Frank Vatrano and sent a 30-foot wrist shot through Rittich’s pads.

Calgary responded at 17:17. Bennett broke to the net off the sideboards, shot the puck and collected his own rebound to score.

It was a tough night for both goaltenders.

Rittich’s five goals allowed came on 23 shots. Bobrovky faced 24.

Tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, the Flames surged in front 4-2 on Tkachuk’s second goal of the game 32 seconds into the third and Giordano’s goal at 5:16.

Calgary had more chances to pad their lead. Sean Monahan, held without a goal in his last 10 games, was stopped on a breakaway, then robbed on a one-time. The Flames also hit two posts.

Story continues below advertisement

The Panthers pulled within one on Brown’s first of the season at 6:20. Florida tied it just over two minutes later when Dadonov converted Huberdeau’s pass on a two-on-one.

Down 2-1, the Panthers tied it for the second time in the second period at 15:15 when Weegar got himself open in the slot, took a feed from Barkov, and beat Rittich on his blocker side from 40 feet out.

Calgary had taken the lead at 11:59 of the second when Tkachuk neatly converted a give-and-go with Michael Frolik, who also had the primary assist on Tkachuk’s third period goal.

Notes: The Flames fly out Friday morning for Regina and a five-game road trip, which begins with the Heritage Classic versus the Winnipeg Jets from Mosaic Stadium. ... The Panthers’ four-game road trip continues Sunday in Edmonton. ... With defenceman Mike Matheson (undisclosed) sidelined, Riley Stillman was recalled from Springfield and played his second career game. Stillman’s dad, Cory, was the sixth overall pick by the Flames in 1992 and played seven seasons in Calgary.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter