Hockey Matthew Tkachuk signs three-year, $21-million deal with Flames

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk waits for a faceoff during a game against the Canucks in Vancouver on March 23, 2019.

BEN NELMS/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year, US$21-million deal.

The deal carries an annual average value of $7 million and will keep him with the team through the 2021-22 season.

The move gets Tkachuk, who was a restricted free agent, to camp eight days before the Flames’ season opener on Oct. 3 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Tkachuk has 71 goals and 174 points in 224 regular-season NHL games since getting drafted sixth overall by the Flames in 2016. He’s added two goals and an assist in nine playoff outings.

The son of former NHLer Keith Tkachuk and older bother of Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk put up a career-highs in goals (34), assists (43) and points (77) last season.

Getting the 21-year-old Tkachuk, who is often most effective when he’s getting under the skin of opponents, means another key part of Calgary’s nucleus will be staying in southern Alberta.

Star winger Johnny Gaudreau, 25, is on the books with a salary cap hit of $6.75 million annually through 2021-22, while the number for centre Sean Monahan, 24, stands at $6.375 million through 2022-23.

The Flames, according to capfriendly.com, have $60 million committed to 12 roster players for next season.

