Hockey

Montreal Canadiens sign Ilya Kovalchuk to two-way deal

The Canadian Press
Then-Los Angeles Kings left wing Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates a goal against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Oct. 8, 2019.

Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk on Friday.

The two-way deal is worth US$700,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the AHL.

Kovalchuk, 36, had nine points (3-6) and 12 penalty minutes over 17 games this season with the Los Angeles Kings, who placed him on waivers last month.

He has 859 points (436-423) in 897 career regular-season NHL games with the Kings, Atlanta Thrashers and New Jersey Devils. The Russian also recorded 327 points (138-189) in 298 career KHL games with SKA St. Petersburg.

The five-time Olympian was selected by the Thrashers with the first overall pick in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.

