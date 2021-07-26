 Skip to main content
Hockey

New Jersey Devils acquire defenseman Christian Jaros from San Jose

NEWARK, N.J.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

San Jose Sharks defenseman Christian Jaros, left, and Colorado Avalanche left wing Kiefer Sherwood battle along the wall at the San Jose on May 3, 2021. The New Jersey Devils acquired Jaros from the Sharks in exchange for forward Nick Merkley.

Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Christian Jaros from the San Jose Sharks on Monday in exchange for forward Nick Merkley.

The Devils said they had agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the restricted free agent. The contract is worth $800,000 at the NHL level and $275,000 at the American Hockey League level.

Jaros, 25, split last season between San Jose and its AHL affiliate. He has spent the past four seasons between the NHL and AHL, three with the Ottawa Senators organization. In 83 career NHL games, Jaros has one goal and 13 assists with 35 penalty minutes.

A native of Slovakia, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Jaros was Ottawa’s fifth-round selection, 139th overall, in the 2015 NHL draft.

Merkley split last season between New Jersey and Binghamton of the AHL, getting two goals and eight assists in 27 NHL games.

