Nichuskin’s shorthanded goal stands as game-winner as Avalanche beat Leafs 3-1

Kadri returned to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 4, 2019, for the first time since an off-season trade sent him to Denver.

It was a night to welcome back friends and teammates to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. A celebration and homecoming for one. A much-desired reappearance for another. A renewal of acquaintances for a third.

Nazem Kadri, as popular as he was prickly during a decade in Toronto, returned for the first time as a member of Colorado. Mitch Marner re-joined the Maple Leafs lineup after missing 10 games with an ankle sprain. Tyson Barrie, who was acquired in a deal for Kadri, played his first game against the Avalanche after 484 games for them.

It was an entertaining convergence, and an entertaining 60 minutes to match. Lots of offence, spectacular saves, a few significant bone-rattling checks.

In the end, of course, not everyone could emerge happy, and it was the home team that came out on the short end.

Valeri Nichuskin scored the winning goal short-handed with 13:30 remaining in the third period in Colorado’s eventual 3-1 victory. The goal occurred at the end of a strange sequence where Jason Spezza shattered his stick taking a shot, tried to keep the puck in the Avalanche end with the toe of his skate and had it taken away as Nichuskin swept past him.

Frederik Andersen, who played well in goal in defeat, was hung out to dry by a teammate again. On Tuesday, he got little help while allowing five goals in a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The loss dropped the Maple Leafs to 13-13-4 and 4-3 since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babock as head coach.

The Maple Leafs honoured Kadri, who grew up in southern Ontario and was Toronto’s first draft pick in 2009, with a video presentation during a television timeout. He earned a lot of fans by exhibiting an irritable on-ice disposition before he was dealt away during the offseason.

Some in the crowd waved his old sweater. Applause rained down. “Part of me wants it over and done with, and part of me wants to enjoy the moment,” Kadri said after the Avalanche’s morning skate. “It is going to be a first for me. It should be pretty emotional.”

Kadri, who scored 161 goals and 357 points for the Maple Leafs over 561 games, arrived in Toronto on Tuesday and was flooded with memories on the drive from the airport. He later took a walk on his way to dinner.

“I definitely miss home for sure,” Kadri said.

Hours before the game, the testy centre mused about his return as an opposing player.

“It’s a little different walking on the ice from the visiting side,” he said. “I got a little lost. I thought I needed a map or something.”

Toronto parted with him as a result of his petulance during postseason, but it is yet to find anyone with the same hard-nosed demeanour to replace him. He entered the contest with 10 goals and 38 penalty minutes in Colorado’s first 26 games.

The Avalanche went into the night well rested, having last played on Saturday. The Maple Leafs were playing the second game of a back-to-back following an ugly 6-1 defeat in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Frustration boiled over then after Toronto allowed five unanswered goals in the third period. The ending was so terrible that Keefe addressed the team afterward. He normally stays out of the dressing room.

"Normally I would not go in [the locker room] after a loss or a game like this, but I felt that it was important," Keefe said. "We want to be a team of high character and that cares for one another. I thought we just left our goaltender completely out to dry and stopped playing. That's not a good sign for our group. Hopefully it's sort of the shake-up that we need."

The normally steady Andersen stopped 23 of 28 shots against the Flyers. Too often he was left in a precarious position by a teammate’s mistake.

“I think just we just folded," the young centre said late Tuesday. "We can’t do that, not to a guy like Freddie. It’s unacceptable to do that to our starting goalie, a guy that’s stolen games for us. He’s been a brick wall for us all year. We have to have more pride than that.”

Andersen made his first start in back-to-back games on Wednesday. Such is Toronto’s ineptitude behind him in the net. Its backups are 0-6-1 – and the team needs to keep losses from piling up.

The Maple Leafs entered the night out of a playoff position, fifth in the Atlantic Division and tenth in the Eastern Conference.

Andersen was back on his game against Colorado, and the Leafs accounted for themselves much better. He had 29 saves but his counterpart with the Avalanche, Philipp Grubauer, was better. He had 38 saves as Colorado improved to 17-8-2.

Marner, who was injured in a game against Philadelphia on Nov. 9, practiced with the Maple Leafs on Monday. He had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 18 games this season so his presence was sorely pressed.

Seconds into the game, he excited the crowd by making a steal near centre ice and charging into the Avalanche. No goal followed, but immediately made himself felt. Later, as Toronto killed off a four-minute penalty early in the third period, he barely missed on a spinning, twisting backhand.

“I felt good out there,” he said.

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who entered with 16 points in the last seven games broke a scoreless stalemate 9:45 into the second period with a hard wrist that flew over the goalie’s left shoulder. The score came on a power play after a hooking penalty was called on Dmytro Timashov.

MacKinnon set a Colorado record for most points in November by notching 25 on 10 goals and 15 assists). He broke the former record of 23 points previously set by himself last season and Peter Forsberg in 1995-96.

Zach Hyman tied it a little more than two minutes later slamming a puck by Philipp Grubauer from in close off a pass from Alexander Kerfoot. The latter came to Toronto in the same trade with Barrie for Kadri. Cody Ceci was also awarded an assist.

Joonas Donskoi clinched the victory for the Avalanche with an empty netter with 1:19 left.