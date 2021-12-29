With the 31st pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens select Logan Mailloux during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images North America

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux will be reinstated starting Saturday.

Mailloux was suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Sept. 2 due to an incident that took place while the London Knights defenceman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020.

He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

Mailloux has previously said he “deeply regrets” taking and then sharing that photo with his teammates “to impress them.”

The OHL said Mallioux has since undergone therapy and counselling and participated in a personal development plan.

“After reviewing the program, speaking with the player and (personal development plan leader Wendy Glover), and receiving a commitment from the player to continue with his personal development program, the League is satisfied that Logan Mailloux has undertaken the necessary steps and will reinstate him, effective January 1, 2022,” the league said in a statement.