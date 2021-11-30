Edmonton Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci battles with Winnipeg Jets' Dominic Toninato during a game at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, on Nov. 18.Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci has been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

The team said it cancelled practice Tuesday for “precautionary reasons.”

The Oilers were not the only team with a member entering COVID-19 protocol. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak also entered the protocol Tuesday.

Edmonton also placed veteran defenceman Duncan Keith on injured reserve after he suffered an upper-body injury against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 23.

Keith, 38, has five points (one goal, four assists) in 18 games with the Oilers this season.

Edmonton has recalled Markus Niemelainen from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

The Oilers (15-5-0) are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.