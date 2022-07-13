Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell makes a save during Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on May 14.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Edmonton Oilers have made a big step in addressing their goaltending, signing free agent Jack Campbell.

The Oilers announced the five-year deal Wednesday, saying it carries an average annual value of US$5-million.

Campbell, 30, spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, taking over starting duties last season after the departure of Frederik Andersen for Carolina.

The six-foot-three, 207-pound native of Port Huron, Mich., posted a 31-9-6 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 2021-22 and was named an Atlantic Division all-star.

He was 3-3-1 with a 3.15 GAA and an .897 save percentage as the Maple Leafs were ousted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

Campbell’s future in Toronto was all but ended when the Maple Leafs acquired goaltender Matt Murray from Ottawa on Monday.

Originally selected 11th overall by Dallas in the 2010 NHL entry draft, Campbell has played seven seasons in the league, spending time with the Stars, Maple Leafs and L.A. Kings.

He will be counted on to stabilize Edmonton’s crease after an up-and-down season from veteran Mike Smith and the departure of Mikko Koskinen to HC Lugano in Switzerland, The Oilers also made forward Evander Kane’s return official Wednesday, announcing they have signed the forward to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $5.125-million.

Kane had said on social media Tuesday night that he was returning to Edmonton. The 30-year-old Vancouver native was set to become a free agent and had been given permission by the Oilers to talk to other clubs..

The Oilers initially signed Kane on Jan. 27 after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League.

Kane is challenging the Sharks’ decision by filing a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association.

Kane made an immediate impact in Edmonton, scoring 22 goals and adding 17 assists through 43 regular-season games.

He continued to provide an offensive punch in the playoffs with a team-high 13 goals in 15 games as the Oilers reached the Western Conference final from the first time since 2006.

“A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only seven months ago, but also the chance to be a part of a championship team,” Kane, who maintained negotiations with the Oilers even after the team gave him permission to other clubs, wrote on his verified Twitter account.

“Throughout the last 12 months, there have been lots of roadblocks, tons of adversity and many tough days,” he added. “I’m grateful for the tremendous amount of support from family, friends, teammates and others who have helped me stay strong through these difficult times.”

Kane has 545 points (286 goals, 259 assists) over 812 games with Atlanta/Winnipeg, Buffalo, San Jose and Edmonton.