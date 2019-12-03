 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa Senators’ Mark Borowiecki stops robbery in Vancouver

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki is escorted off the ice during a game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark.

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki fights crime on his days off from the rink.

Vancouver Police have confirmed that the 30-year-old Borowiecki halted an attempted robbery on Sunday in the city while he was out for a walk.

Borowiecki witnessed an unidentified person breaking into a parked car. He confronted the individual before wrestling away the stolen property from the alleged thief.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Police said on Monday that the alleged thief got away, but “Mr. Borowiecki was able to retrieve the property,” which was returned to the original owners.

Vancouver police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

“I’m a mediocre fighter on the ice but I’m very confident handling myself off the ice. I wasn’t too worried about anything that would happen,” Borowiecki said Tuesday before the Senators faced the Vancouver Canucks.

“Honestly, I don’t think I went above or beyond or anything. It was the right thing to do at the time. I’m happy I was there.”

Borowiecki said he received a “nice text” from the woman expressing her gratitude, though he said she was surprised when she found out Borowiecki was a Senator.

“She was like, ‘I’m actually a huge Leafs fan.’ ”

Borowiecki, an Ottawa native, was drafted by the Senators 139th over all in 2008 and broke into the league with the club in 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

He has 10 goals, 43 points and 620 penalty minutes in 349 career NHL games, all with Ottawa.

Borowiecki, known to teammates as “BoroCop,” was named an alternate captain in September.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies