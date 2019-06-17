 Skip to main content

Hockey Ottawa Senators sign forward Anthony Duclair to a one-year, $1.65-million extension

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ottawa Senators sign forward Anthony Duclair to a one-year, $1.65-million extension

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24) chase the puck in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre on Mar 30, 2019.

Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Anthony Duclair to a one-year, US$1.65-million extension.

Ottawa acquired Duclair, 23, in a deal sending Ryan Dzingel to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 23.

Duclair finished with 33 points (19 goals, 13 assists) in 74 games with Columbus and Ottawa last season. The native of Pointe-Claire, Que., had at least one point in eight of the Senators’ final 12 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Selected in the third round (80th overall) of the 2013 NHL draft by the New York Rangers, Duclair has registered 122 points (56 goals, 66 assists) and 97 penalty minutes over 287 NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus and Ottawa.

“We were pleased with what Anthony was able to add to our lineup after his acquisition,” Senators GM Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “This signing improves our team speed and scoring depth up front. Anthony’s speed and skill can be dynamic and at only 23 years old, we feel he has the chance to grow into a really consistent contributor.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter