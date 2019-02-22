Senators trade Matt Duchene to Blue Jackets for prospects and draft picks

Open this photo in gallery Matt Duchene celebrates a goal during a game in Ottawa on Jan. 5, 2019. Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Senators have traded centre Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ottawa receives prospects Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson, a first-round pick and another first-rounder if Duchene re-signs in Columbus.

Duchene will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Minor-league defenceman Julius Bergman also goes to the Blue Jackets.

The trade came hours before the teams were slated to face each other at the Canadian Tire Centre.

