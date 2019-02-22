 Skip to main content

Senators trade Matt Duchene to Blue Jackets for prospects and draft picks

Senators trade Matt Duchene to Blue Jackets for prospects and draft picks

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Matt Duchene celebrates a goal during a game in Ottawa on Jan. 5, 2019.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Senators have traded centre Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ottawa receives prospects Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson, a first-round pick and another first-rounder if Duchene re-signs in Columbus.

Duchene will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Minor-league defenceman Julius Bergman also goes to the Blue Jackets.

The trade came hours before the teams were slated to face each other at the Canadian Tire Centre.

