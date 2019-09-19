 Skip to main content

Senators sign defenceman Thomas Chabot to an eight-year, $64-million contract extension

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Ottawa Senators have agreed to an eight-year, US$64-million contract extension with defenceman Thomas Chabot.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Senators have locked up one of their young stars.

The team announced Thursday it has agreed to an eight-year, US$64-million contract extension with defenceman Thomas Chabot.

The 22-year-old has 23 goals and 80 points in 134 career NHL games.

Selected 18th overall in the 2015 NHL draft, Chabot had 14 goals and 55 points in his first full NHL season in 2018-19.

The signing is a statement for a franchise that saw its three best players – Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone and Matt Duchene – traded away in the last 12 months.

Chabot, who has one year left on his entry-level deal, will earn $7-million in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, $4-million in 2022-23, $8-million in 2023-24, $10-million in 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27, and $8-million in 2027-28.

Cannabis pro newsletter