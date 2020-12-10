 Skip to main content

Shortened camp puts pressure on Canadian junior men’s hockey team

Donna Spencer
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Time is suddenly tight for the Canadian junior men’s hockey team.

What seemed a luxurious amount of preparation and evaluation at the start of a planned 26-day selection camp is now whittled down to a couple of intrasquad games for 41 players in Red Deer, Alta.

A two-week, mid-camp quarantine after two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus cut a sizable chunk out of the process.

Story continues below advertisement

Exhibition games against university players, which would have told head coach André Tourigny a lot about who belongs on Canada’s 25-player roster, did not happen.

The host country still needs to shed 16 players and choose a team for the world junior hockey championship, which run from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton.

Canada and nine other countries are scheduled to enter Edmonton’s “bubble” on Sunday.

Canadian hopefuls, back on the ice Tuesday after 14 days isolating in hotel rooms, get intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday to lock down their membership on the 2021 junior team.

“We lost two weeks in quarantine, but I feel like everyone’s in the same boat right now and we all have only two games to show ourselves,” said forward Hendrix Lapierre from Chicoutimi, Que.

Complicating the selection process is the lack of scouting data available from the players’ respective major junior leagues.

The Western and Ontario hockey leagues won’t start their seasons until 2021. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has endured several interruptions because of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada released five players before Tuesday’s resumption for health, not hockey, reasons.

The organization stopped short of saying COVID-19 was the reason because of privacy considerations.

Other countries are less circumspect. A fourth member of Sweden’s coaching staff has tested positive for the virus.

Goaltending coach Nizze Landen produced negative tests upon arrival at camp in Sundsvall, but a third test Tuesday indicated infection, according to Swedish federation statement Wednesday.

Head coach Tomas Monten, assistant coach Anders Lundberg and a video coach have also tested positive.

Any player, coach or staff member who tested positive after Nov. 29 is considered ineligible for the men’s under-20 tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had an urgent need to supplement our management staff even before this announcement, so we are in a serious situation in terms of the rules set for the tournament,” Swedish federation secretary-general Johan Stark said.

“We have a dialogue with the international federation and will now update them on our situation to see what alternatives we have.

“It will be clear to everyone that we are in a very tough situation based on our ability to call in new [coaches].”

Players and staff on all teams are required to hold camps in isolation and be tested three times over seven days before arrival in Edmonton.

Four Swedes have been removed from their camp roster, USA Hockey replaced three Boston College players and Germany announced Wednesday a third skater tested positive.

“It’s unfortunate news,” Canadian forward Connor McMichael of Ajax, Ont., said.

Story continues below advertisement

“For those kids especially that’s not what they hope for. The world juniors is a huge tournament. Kids just want to play in it.”

Canada is scheduled to face Sweden and Russia in pre-tournament games Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 respectively, before opening the tournament Christmas Day against Germany.

Each country’s limit in Edmonton is 40 people including players, coaches and support staff. No additional players can be added after entering the competition “bubble.”

Whether Canada takes more than 25 players into the tournament hub, and less staff, for further evaluation is unclear.

“I don’t know for sure,” Tourigny said. “I will tell you we never thought … about bringing an extra guy in Edmonton.

“Every year I’ve been coaching or working for a team, the coach always wants a little more time. Wish you have one more game, one more practice, one more day, one more week.

Story continues below advertisement

“In reality, at some point, we’ll need to pick. We will make our selection when it will be the right time.”

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies