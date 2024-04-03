Lina Ljungblom scored the winning goal as Sweden opened up the 2024 world women’s hockey championship with a 3-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday.

Ljungblom’s goal came late in the second period with Sweden on a power play. Sofie Lundin’s shot pass found an unmarked Ljungblom, whose shot beat Danish goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordstrom.

Lundin also set up Josefin Bouveng’s insurance goal in the third period.

Sweden’s Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz opened the scoring around the midway point of the second period.

Nicoline Jensen scored for Denmark with eight and a half minutes remaining.

Swedish goaltender Emma Soderberg faced just five shots.

Nordstrom made 36 saves for Denmark.

Later Wednesday, Czechia blanked Finland 4-0. Host and defending champion United States met Switzerland in the late game.

Canada plays its first game Thursday against Finland.

Czechia 4 Finland 0

Adela Sapovalivova, Klara Hymlarova and Natalie Mlynkova each had a goal and an assist to lead Czechia to a convincing win over Finland.

Sapovalivova scored the winner 12:46 into the second period when she pounced on a rebound and put a backhand shot past Finnish goaltender Sanni Ahola.

Tereza Plosova also scored for Czechia.

Klara Peslarova made 21 saves to earn the shutout for Czechia, which won the bronze medal at the last two tournaments.

Ahola stopped 29 shots.