Hockey

Three all-Canadian exhibition games part of NHL’s relaunch in Toronto, Edmonton

New York
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan, centre, skates across centre ice as his teammates stretch during team practice in Calgary, on July 14, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The NHL has unveiled further details on the schedule for its restart, with each team playing one exhibition game before starting the qualifying round and seeding play in Toronto and Edmonton.

Two all-Canadian matchups are included on the first day of exhibition play, with the Maple Leafs facing the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto and the Oilers meeting the Calgary Flames in Edmonton on July 28.

The first exhibition game features the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto on July 28.

All Eastern Conference games are in Toronto, with the Western Conference in Edmonton.

The Vancouver Canucks meet the Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton on July 29 as part of a six-game exhibition day.

Three more exhibition games conclude the schedule on July 30.

The best-of-five qualifying round opens with five games on Aug. 1, including Winnipeg versus Calgary, Montreal against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The schedule kicks off in Toronto with the New York Rangers against the Carolina Hurricanes at noon local time.

