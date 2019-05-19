U.S. defeats Germans 3-1 for 5th win in row at world championship

Dylan Larkin scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the United States went on to beat Germany 3-1 Sunday at the world championships.
Jack Eichel put the Americans ahead by two goals late in the third and Cory Schneider was strong in net, helping them win a fifth straight game in Group A since opening the tournament with a 4-1 loss to the host Slovaks.
Frederik Tiffels put the Germans ahead 1-0 midway through the first period and James van Riemsdyk pulled the Americans into a tie less than two minutes later.
The U.S. closes the preliminary round Tuesday against rival Canada.
Michael Frolik scored to help the Czech Republic beat winless Austria 8-0 in Bratislava in Group B.
Stone scores hat trick as Canada dumps Germany 8-1 at world hockey championship
Canada extended its winning streak in blowout fashion Saturday at the world hockey championship.
Mark Stone had a hat trick and Anthony Mantha scored twice in an 8-1 victory over Germany at the Steel Arena. Sam Reinhart, Thomas Chabot and Anthony Cirelli added singles in Canada’s fourth straight win.
Both teams were left with 4-0-0-1 records, one point behind first-place Finland (4-0-1-0) in the Group A standings.
“Prior to the game, we talked about playing a full 60-minute game and that’s what our group did today,” Canada head coach Alain Vigneault said. “We were strong in our battles and made some good plays with the puck.”
Yasin Ehliz beat Matt Murray late in the second period for Germany’s lone goal. Canada outshot Germany 30-7 over two periods — including a 19-1 edge in the second stanza — and 49-16 over the game.
“I think it was our best game of the tournament,” Stone said. “We managed the puck well and played well all over the ice.”
Canada will next play Denmark on Monday. Canada concludes the preliminary round Tuesday against the Americans.
The top four teams in each group advance to quarter-finals. The final is May 26.
Canada has earned 26 gold medals over the 82-year history of the tournament. Its most recent title came in 2016.