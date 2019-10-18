 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Vancouver Canucks down St. Louis Blues in shootout, get 1st road win

Steve Overbey
St. Louis, Missouri
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage.
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver Canucks' Josh Leivo (17) trips over St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington (50) as he scores the winning goal during a shootout in an NHL hockey game.

Bill Boyce/The Associated Press

Thatcher Demko is making the most of his time in the Vancouver Canucks’ starting lineup.

Demko made 34 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped all six shots in a shootout to help the Canucks to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Vancouver won its fourth in a row — its longest streak since winning four straight from March 25-31, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just glad we were able to get the win,” Demko said. “It’s not about me really.”

Josh Leivo scored the lone shootout goal, which came at the end of the sixth round.

Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller and Micheal Ferland scored for the Canucks, who won for the first time on the road in three tries this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo and Robby Fabbri scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who have dropped three straight.

Demko is replacing regular starter Jacob Markstrom, who has missed the last two games due to a family emergency.

The San Diego-born Demko stopped 26 shots in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday in his first start of the season.

He made a pair of impressive stops in the shootout, including pad saves on Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think he’s a composed guy,” Vancouver coach Travis Green said of Demko. “He’s ultra-competitive. That’s a hell of a hockey team over there and he had to make some tough saves.”

Leivo lifted a shot over Jordan Binnington after the first 11 shooters came up empty.

Horvat jammed the puck in off a scramble in front of the net to tie the game at 3-3 with 7:55 left in the third period.

“It’s feeling good right now, guys are confident,” Horvat said. “But at the same time, it should push us to win more.”

Tarasenko and Pietrangelo scored 47 seconds apart in the second period to give the Blues a 3-1 lead.

Pietrangelo ripped a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle off a pass from Oskar Sundqvist at 2:47. Tarasenko then jumped on the rebound of a shot from Jaden Schwartz for his second goal in as many games.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferland tied the game 1-1 on the rebound of shot by Brandon Sutter early in the second period. Miller cut the deficit to 3-2 with his third goal in two games.

The Blues have points in six of seven games this season, but have blown two-goal leads in all three extra time losses.

“We can do a better job of closing teams out,” Pietrangelo said. “Once we start closing out teams, we can be pushing things in the right direction.”

NOTES: The Blues visited the White House on Tuesday. Since 2007, teams are 7-2-2 in their first game after visiting the White House. ... Vancouver G Jakob Markstrom is not with the team because of a family emergency. He has missed the last two games. ... St. Louis C Brayden Schenn had a five-game goal streak snapped. ... Blues RW Robert Thomas returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury that was not related to his left wrist injury that required off-season surgery. ... St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina were in attendance, two days after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Washington Nationals.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Face New Jersey on Saturday in the second game of a four-game trip.

Blues: Host Montreal on Saturday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter