 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver Canucks weather late barrage, hold on for 4-2 win over Calgary Flames

Gemma Karstens-Smith
VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The stakes may be low, but coach Travis Green says his Vancouver Canucks are playing hard to finish out the season.

The Canucks took points from a third-straight game on Tuesday, beating the Calgary Flames 4-2.

“We don’t go out on the ice to lose hockey games,” Green said. “We want guys that are competitive, we want guys that play to win. And it’s good that we’re doing that.”

Story continues below advertisement

It was a busy end to the afternoon, with three goals coming in the game’s final four minutes.

Calgary (25-27-3) was down 3-0 when Adam Ruzicka went into the end boards late in the third period. The Flames forward continued battling for the puck, eventually getting it to a waiting Milan Lucic. Lucic then dished it to Andrew Mangiapane at the top of the crease and the Flames left-winger snapped it for Calgary’s first of the day 16:38 into the period.

The goal was Mangiapane’s 17th of the season and extended his scoring streak to four games. He has two goals and four assists across the stretch.

Eighty-two seconds later, Matthew Tkachuk sent a puck sailing in past Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko to bring the Flames within one.

Brock Boeser restored Vancouver’s (23-28-4) two goal lead with 18 seconds left on the clock, sending a bouncing shot through the neutral zone and into the empty Calgary net to make it 4-2.

The strike was the right-winger’s team-leading 23rd goal of the season. Boeser also had an assist on the day and extended his point streak to four games.

Travis Hamonic also put up two points for the Canucks, opening the scoring 9:43 into the first period and assisting on Boeser’s empty-net tally.

Story continues below advertisement

The former Flames defenceman has played some “really good hockey” since returning from broken ribs at the end of February, Green said.

“When he first got here it took him a little time, he really hadn’t skated for almost a year and then he got hurt,” the coach said. “While he got hurt, he got to know his teammates a little more and got his legs under him, got a bit more comfortable as far as skating. And he’s been everything we thought and hoped he’d be.”

Tyler Myers also had a goal and an assist for the Canucks on Tuesday, and rookie forward Nils Hoglander scored his 13th of the year.

Demko stopped 38 shots and seemed poised for a shutout until late in the third period.

“It was a good 60 minutes. Obviously they pushed a little bit there in the third but you had to expect that and I thought we handled it pretty well,” the goalie said.

Louis Domingue played his first game for the Flames and stopped 20-of-23 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old goaltender said Tuesday’s game may have been his last in the NHL.

“In the back of my mind this might be my last game, this might not be,” he said. “I don’t know what the next year is going to look like for me but I’m definitely glad I get to play and as the game went on, I definitely felt more comfortable and felt more like I belong.”

Domingue said when he signed with the Flames as a free agent in October, he believed he’d be playing more. Instead, he’s spent much of the year on Calgary’s taxi squad.

“To be honest I don’t think that taxi squad was very good for any players,” he said. “I don’t think that was a good solution for anyone and it’s pretty unfortunate, because we saw a lot of guys that didn’t get a lot of playing time that played in the minors and whatnot so pretty disappointed with the taxi squad situation. But it is what it is.”

The Flames and Canucks will wrap up their seasons Wednesday with a matinee in Calgary.

Calgary holds a 6-3 lead in the 10-game season series between the two sides.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES

Both Vancouver and Calgary were 0 for 3 on the power play. Domingue’s last game action was on March 1, 2020 when he played for Vancouver. Canucks right-winger Will Lockwood made his NHL debut. Vancouver selected the 22-year-old from Royal Oak, Mich., 64th overall in the 2016 draft. Lockwood had four goals and seven assists in 24 American Hockey League games this season.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies