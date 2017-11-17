Brayden Schenn’s three points help Blues beat Oilers 4-1

Being traded to the St. Louis Blues has worked out very well for Brayden Schenn thus far.

Schenn had two goals and an assist as the Blues snapped a rare two-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

The 26-year-old centre is having a career year since being traded last summer from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Blues, with 25 points through 20 games.

Story continues below advertisement

"I've got a good opportunity to play with good players in all situations," said Schenn, whose previous best campaign was in 2015-2016, when he had 59 points in 80 games. "Whether the Blues are more my style of hockey or whatever, it has been a lot of fun so far. We have a good team here and it's been fun being a part of this organization. I've got a lot of confidence right now."

Vladimir Sobotka and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, who improved to 14-5-1 with the win in what was a rather physical affair.

"I thought we played a mature game and controlled our emotions well," Steen said. "It's easy to get carried away when things are getting ramped up, but I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure and sticking to the game plan."

Ryan Strome replied for the Oilers (7-10-2), who have lost three of their last four.

"They were better than us in a lot of areas tonight," said Oilers head coach Todd McLellan. "It was spread out amongst the team. It was a team loss tonight, we just didn't play well."

The Blues caught a break to start the scoring with 4:46 left in the first period as Oilers goalie Cam Talbot flubbed a clearing attempt and it popped in front of the net, enabling Sobotka to record a short-handed goal.

Edmonton got the goal back on the same power play 29 seconds later, however, as a Strome wrist shot beat St. Louis goalie Jake Allen up high. Allen made 29 saves for the win in net.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

St. Louis regained the lead on the power play seven minutes into the second period as Steen was able to whack home a rebound during a scramble in the crease.

The Blues took a 3-1 lead six minutes into the third as Schenn elected to shoot on a two-on-one break, scoring his sixth goal of the season.

Schenn got his second goal of the game a couple of minutes later as he was left alone at the side of the net and had an open net to shoot at before Talbot could get across. Talbot finished the game by turning away 35-of-39 shots.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Oilers embark on a five game road trip beginning in Dallas, and the Blues wrap up a three-game road swing in Vancouver.

Notes: It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams, who will meet again on Tuesday in St. Louis Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Kings for Jussi Jokinen on Tuesday, forward Michael Cammalleri made his debut for the Oilers. Ironically, Thursday marked 15 years to the day that Cammalleri scored his first NHL goal, in Edmonton against the Oilers.