Bryan Little scores shootout winner as Jets rally to beat Flyers

Bryan Little scored the deciding goal in a shootout as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday.

Mark Scheifele tied the game 2-2 with 49 seconds left in the third and forced overtime with Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyck pulled for an extra attacker.

Wheeler made a pass out to the front of the net for Scheifele to net his 11th goal of the season against Brian Elliott. Patrik Laine picked up an assist to extend his points streak to seven games with five goals and three assists.

Mathieu Perreault returned to the ice after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury and also scored for Winnipeg (11-4-3).

Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier had first-period goals for the Flyers (8-8-3), who were coming off back-to-back shutout losses to Minnesota. Elliott made 31 saves through regulation and overtime.

Winnipeg had a 4-on-3 power play during the last 1:05 of overtime after the Flyers were called for too many men, but then Laine took a penalty for high sticking and the teams went back to 3-on-3 for the last 20 seconds.

Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for the Jets and is now 10-1-2 on the season.

Voracek halted his team's shutout streak at 158 minutes 36 seconds when he scored off a rebound at 2:26 of the first.

Couturier recorded his 11th goal of the season at 5:15 after Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien was sent to the penalty box for tripping.

Winnipeg got its own power play when Scott Laughton was called for hooking and things got a bit ugly.

As players went into the corner behind Elliott, Perreault fell to his knees along the goal-line after getting tangled up with Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas. Gudas went off balance and then slashed his stick just below Perreault's neck. He got a slashing major and game misconduct while Perreault was assessed a high sticking minor.

Perreault rebounded in the second period with a goal at 13:05 after a slick pass by Joel Armia, who threaded the puck through Philly defenceman Brandon Manning's legs as he and Perreault rushed the net.

Both teams had a power play in the third. The Flyers finished 1-for-5 with the man advantage and the Jets were 1-for-7.

Flyers rookie centre Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 pick in this year's NHL draft, got to play in his hometown after sitting out the past nine games with a concussion. He had 7:58 of ice time. Philadelphia winger Dale Weise is also from Winnipeg.

Winnipeg hosts New Jersey Saturday afternoon and Philadelphia is home to Calgary the same day.