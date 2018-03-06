 Skip to main content

Canucks star rookie Brock Boeser likely out for season with back injury

Members of the Vancouver Canucks look on as teammate Brock Boeser is taken off the ice following a hit from New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck on March 5, 2018.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser will likely miss the remainder of the NHL season after the team said he will be out four to six weeks with a back injury.

The star rookie left Rogers Arena on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital after a collision in the Canucks' 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders on Monday.

Boeser fell into an open gate at the players bench after trying to make a hit on Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.

The Canucks said Tuesday that was diagnosed with a soft-tissue injury and a nonstructural, non-displaced fracture of a transverse process in his lower back.

The transverse process is a bony projection off side of a vertebra that serves as a point for ligament attachment. Each vertebrae has a transverse process on each side.

The 21-year-old Boeser leads all NHL rookies with 29 goals and is second among rookies with 55 points in 62 games.

