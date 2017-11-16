Coyotes come from behind to beat Canadiens for first regulation win

Derek Stepan and Christian Fischer scored power-play goals in the third period as the visiting Arizona Coyotes came from behind to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Thursday to earn their first regulation victory of the season.

Brad Richardson, Christian Dvorak and Tobias Rieder also scored for the Coyotes (3-15-3), who snapped a five-game losing skid. Antti Raanta made 33 saves for the win in net.

Brendan Gallagher, Paul Byron, Joe Morrow and Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens (8-10-2). Charlie Lindgren, who allowed more than two goals for the first time this season, stopped 27-of-32 shots.

With the Coyotes down 4-3 in the third period, Stepan got Arizona level for the third time in the game with a wrist shot from the crease at 4:54 following a failed clearance by Jordie Benn. Gallagher was in the box for tripping.

Arizona scored again on the power play at 10:10, this time with Weber penalized for slashing, when Brendan Perlini's shot ricocheted off Fischer's stick and in for the winner.

The Coyotes scored five goals for the first time this season. They had a combined five goals in their previous four games.

The Canadiens are 2-2-1 so far on their six-game homestand, which caps off Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period through goals by Gallagher and Byron. Gallagher dangled around Raanta by quickly switching from his backhand to his forehand at 10:48 before Byron doubled Montreal's lead at 13:56 with a one-timer that just trickled over the Arizona goalie's glove.

The Canadiens lost for the first time this season when leading after the first period (3-1-0).

The teams combined for five goals in a back-and-forth second period.

The Coyotes made it 2-1 at 4:30 when Richardson found a hole between Lindgren's pads with a slap shot from the point.

Dvorak got the equalizer five minutes later, jumping on a loose puck in the crease just as a penalty to Weber expired.

Montreal regained its lead when Morrow ripped one off the post and in, seconds after Clayton Keller missed a breakaway at the other end of the ice.

Rieder made it 3-3 at 19:09 of the second but Weber answered back 40 seconds later, beating Raanta blocker side in the top corner after a Canadiens faceoff win.

Andrew Shaw thought he scored the equalizer for Montreal late in the third period but the goal was overturned after a video review deemed he kicked the puck in with his skate.

Notes: Goaltender Antti Niemi, claimed off waivers by the Canadiens on Tuesday, was Lindgren's backup. Montreal native and young tennis phenom Felix Auger-Aliassime was in attendance.