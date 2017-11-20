Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen among NHL’s three stars of the week

Carolina Hurricanes left-winger Teuvo Teravainen was named NHL first star of the week Monday.
He led all players with five goals and 10 points last week.
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was the second star and Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon took the third star.
Andersen posted back-to-back shutouts last week, stopping 75 shots in all. MacKinnon had seven points (2-5) in three games.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨