Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen among NHL’s three stars of the week

New Jersey Devils forward Adam Henrique collides with Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen during a game on Nov. 16, 2017.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press

Carolina Hurricanes left-winger Teuvo Teravainen was named NHL first star of the week Monday.

He led all players with five goals and 10 points last week.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was the second star and Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon took the third star.

Andersen posted back-to-back shutouts last week, stopping 75 shots in all. MacKinnon had seven points (2-5) in three games.

