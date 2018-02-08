 Skip to main content

In photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action

In Photos

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes of Canada competes in the Men's Normal Hill Individual Qualification at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Reid Watts of Canada slides in a training session for the Men's Luge at the Olympic Sliding Centre.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Fans hold up oversized likenesses of Canadian curlers John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes during mixed doubles curling in Gangneung.

Hilary Swift/NYT

Luger, Mitchel Malyk, of Canada trains at the Olympic Sliding Centre.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Team Canada hockey player, Genevieve Lacasse, takes a selfie with teammates during training at Kwandong Hockey Centre.

David Cerny/Reuters

Canada's Manuel Osborne-Paradis starts a Men's Downhill training run at the Jeongseon Alpine Center.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Max Parrot, of Canada, trains in Pyeongchang.

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Mogul Skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada trains at Phoenix Park.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada practise at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Speed skater, Ted-Jan Bloemen, of Canada adjusts his hair during practice at the Gangneung Oval.

John Locher/Associated Press

