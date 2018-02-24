 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

No medals for Canada in mass-start speed skating after favourite Blondin crashes in semifinal

No medals for Canada in mass-start speed skating after favourite Blondin crashes in semifinal

Feb. 24, 2018: Ivanie Blondin of Canada, Ayano Sato of Japan and Annouk Van Der Weijden of the Netherlands collide during the ladies' speed skating mass start semifinal 2 at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

RONALD MARTINEZ/GETTY IMAGES

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA
The Canadian Press

Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin will leave the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics without a medal after crashing in the semifinal in the women's mass start.

The 27-year-old from Ottawa was a favourite to reach the podium in the event, but she lost control on a turn during the second sprint lap of the 5,000-metre race and couldn't recover.

Blondin appeared to touch outside the track when leaning into the turn, then her left leg buckled and she fell, also taking out Japan's Ayano Sato and Annouk van der Weijden of the Netherlands in the tightly packed lead group.

Story continues below advertisement

Keri Morrison qualified for the final, where she finished 12th. Olivier Jean was 14th in the men's final.

Nana Takagi of Japan won gold in the women's race, followed by Kim Bo-Reum of South Korea and Irene Schouten of the Netherlands.

Lee Seung-Hoon won the men's title, followed by Germany's Bart Swings and Koen Verweij of the Netherlands.

Blondin was sixth in the traditional women's 5,000-metre race in Pyeongchang before winding up fifth in the 3,000. Blondin and Morrison were also part of Canada's fourth-place finish in the team pursuit.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.