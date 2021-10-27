Skip to main content
Liverpool, n.s.
The Canadian Press

Corryn Brown of Kamloops, B.C., scored four in the sixth and three in the ninth to beat Jestyn Murphy of Mississauga, Ont., 11-5 on Tuesday in the sixth draw of Canada’s Olympic curling pre-trials.

Brown improved to 3-0 with the win and sits atop Pool A of the women’s tournament.

Murphy (0-2) had a triple of her own in the eighth end before conceding.

Also in the sixth draw, Winnipeg’s Darcy Robertson (2-1) led her rink past Mackenzie Zacharias (1-1) of Altona, Man., 8-5.

Suzanne Birt (2-1) of Montague/Cornwall, P.E.I., downed Danielle Inglis (1-2) of Mississauga, Ont., 10-4.

Hollie Duncan (2-1) of Woodstock, Ont., bested Halifax’s Jillian Brothers (0-2) by a score of 11-4.

On the men’s side, Saskatoon’s Colton Flash (2-0) edged Winnipeg’s Braden Calvert (0-2) 3-2.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error