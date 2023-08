Open this photo in gallery: Bronze medalist Veronika Korzova of Team Ukraine, gold medalist Danielle Dorris of Team Canada and silver medalist Julia Gaffney of Team United States pose with their medals following the Women's 100m Backstroke S7 Final during Day 4 of the Para Swimming World Championships at Manchester Aquatics Centre on Aug. 3, 2023.Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Canada’s Danielle Dorris won gold in the S7 100-metre backstroke on Thursday at the para-swimming world championships.

She finished first in one minute 22.02 seconds.

American Julia Gaffney took silver in 1:22.26 and Ukraine’s Veronika Korzhova earned bronze in 1:23.52.

Dorris, from Moncton, N.B., won bronze in the SM7 200 IM on Monday.