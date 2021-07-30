 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Hughes, Conners struggle before men’s Tokyo Olympic golf stopped due to rain

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Corey Conners watches his drive from the 9th tee in round 1 of the mens golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on July 29, 2021.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was 1-over 72 in the second round of the men’s Olympic golf tournament on Friday, dropping into a tie for 39th at 1 under overall.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., had an even-par round after 16 holes when play was suspended due to inclement weather.

Conners is tied for 34th overall at 2-under par and will finish out his second round on Saturday morning before the third round tees off.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the second weather stoppage of the day at Kasumigaseki Country Club and the second consecutive day that lightning created lengthy stoppages.

The 60-man no-cut event is considered a weaker field as countries can only send a maximum of four players from each gender to the Olympics.

Most countries only qualified two players.

Hughes was undone by three bogeys in the front nine, with a birdie on the par-4 No. 6 and another on the par-4 10th hole to limit the damage.

A double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole set Conners back, although he played mistake-free golf in the back half before the weather stoppage.

He finished play on Friday with three birdies, a bogey, and the costly double bogey through 16 holes.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies